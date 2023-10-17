Pink Shares 'Controversial' Post, Denies Flying Israeli Flag at Her Show

Pink is speaking out in response to claims that she was flying an Israeli flag at a recent show on her Trustfall Tour.

The 44-year-old singer took to social media to explain that she was actually flying a Poi flag and that it’s been part of her show since the beginning of the Summer Carnival / Trustfall tour.

“This post will be controversial for some. At this point, breathing is controversial,” Pink began her post.

“I am getting many threats because people mistakenly believe I am flying Israeli flags in my show. I am not,” she continued. “I have been using Poi flags since the beginning of this tour. These were used many, many years ago by the Māori people in New Zealand and because they and the Māori people are beautiful to me, we use them.”

Pink concluded, “I do not fly flags in my show in support of anything or anyone except the rainbow flag. That will remain my position. I am a human. I believe in peace. Equality. Love. I am deeply saddened by the state of the world. I pray for all of us.”

