Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Date Night, Including How They Acted, What They Talked About & What Travis Said Directly to Her Security

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Mon, 16 October 2023 at 6:29 pm

Pink Cancels Tacoma Concerts This Week Due to 'Family Medical Issues,' Shows Will Be Rescheduled

Pink has unfortunately been forced to cancel more shows on her Summer Carnival / Trustfall Tour, though she promises to reschedule the concerts.

The 44-year-old singer just announced that her two shows at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington this week are going to be postponed due to “family medical issues.”

The cancellations come just a few weeks after Pink canceled her Texas concert just hours before she was set to take the stage.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Tacoma Shows Postponed: I am so sorry to inform the Tacoma ticket holders that the two shows October 17 and October 18 (tomorrow and Wednesday) will be postponed. Live Nation are working on future dates to reschedule. Family medical issues require our immediate attention. I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all,” she said in a statement posted to social media.

Pink recently spoke out in a revealing interview.

