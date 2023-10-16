Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's 'SNL' Date Night, Including How They Acted, What They Talked About & What Travis Said Directly to Her Security

6 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars Have Become Parents Over the Years, Including 2 With Some Big News This Year!

Mon, 16 October 2023 at 6:19 pm

Tyga Seeks Full Custody of Son King Cairo Amid Legal Battle With Blac Chyna

Tyga is gearing up for a legal battle with Blac Chyna over their shared son King Cairo.

The 33-year-old rapper filed court documents in response to legal action taken by Chyna, 35, in August. She is seeking joint custody and child support of King, 10.

In documents obtained by The Blast, Tyga requested that he assume full custody.

He is not attempting to keep Chyna and King apart. However, he did request “written permission from the other parent or party, or a court order, to take the children out of the state of California” in the midst of the ongoing battle.

Tyga and Chyna are due in court in November.

Shortly before Chyna started the custody face-off, she opened up about co-parenting with the rapper and with Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares daughter Dream. Both exes called her out about child support in early 2022.

