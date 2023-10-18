Top Stories
Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris: Everything Insiders Have Said About the Rumored New Couple

Callum Turner Joins the Rowing Team In George Clooney's 'The Boys In the Boat' Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer has been unveiled for George Clooney‘s upcoming new movie The Boys In the Boat!

The 62-year-old actor directs and produces the sports drama film, which is based on the non-fiction novel by Daniel James Brown.

Joel Edgerton and Callum Turner star in the movie.

Earlier this month, the first look photos were released.

The Boys In the Boat is “about the 1936 University of Washington rowing team that competed for gold at the Summer Olympics in Berlin. This inspirational true story follows a group of underdogs at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world.”

The new movie will be released in theaters on December 25th!

Check out the full poster and movie stills in the gallery…
