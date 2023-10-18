Top Stories
Britney Spears Dances With 'FAKE' Knives Again Amid Memoir Bombshells

Britney Spears is unfazed by the critics!

The 41-year-old “Toxic” pop superstar posted another clip of herself dancing with what she describes as “fake knives” to her Instagram after sparking concern with her first post dancing with the seemingly real items.

“Come over don’t worry I have such a warm inviting loving home with these FAKE knives 🔪 !!!” she captioned the clip.

The singer caused concern among fans after she posted a video to her Instagram account in which she danced around her house while waving around large knives last month.

Britney has explained that the knives were actually fake and rented from a prop shop. After a welfare check was made, she spoke out about it.

The videos come at the same time as many bombshells come out from her forthcoming memoir, The Woman In Me.
