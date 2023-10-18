Sophia Bush's Ex Grant Hughes Reacts to News That She's 'Spending Time' with Ashlyn Harris

Sophia Bush‘s ex husband Grant Hughes is reacting to the news that she might be in a new romance.

Reports emerged on Tuesday (October 17) that the 41-year-old One Tree Hill actress is spending time with soccer player Ashlyn Harris. Sophia and Grant ended their marriage back in August after 13 months while Ashlyn filed for divorce from her wife Ali Krieger in September 2023.

An insider shared the news, which quickly spread.

“After being friends for years, and running in the same social circles, Sophia and Ashlyn went out on their first dinner date a couple of weeks ago. This is so recent, and they are both beginning new chapters,” an insider told People

Now, Grant is reacting to this news.

“Grant will always want the best for Sophia, and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled,” his rep told Page Six.

