Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Entertainment Reach Settlement After Over 3 Years

Megan Thee Stallion‘s legal battle with her record label 1501 Entertainment is coming to an end!

The 28-year-old “Sweetest Pie” rapper has been involved in a lawsuit with the label for over three years now, after trying to renegotiate her contract.

Back in March 2020, she claimed that the label was not letting her release new music, to which they denied the claim.

In August 2021, a judge ruled that she could release her remix of BTS‘ “Butter.” She has most recently teamed up with Cardi B for “Bongos.”

Now, the years long legal battle between Megan and 1501 has reached a settlement.

Find out the outcome inside…

1501 announced on Instagram that both sides have “mutually reached a confidential settlement to resolve their legal differences,” and they have agreed to “amicably part ways.”

“Both Megan and 1501 are pleased to put this matter behind them and move forward with the next chapter of their respective businesses,” the statement continued.

The label’s president Carl Crawford said, “All of us at 1501 wish Megan the very best in her life and career.”

The news that Megan and 1501 have reached a settlement comes nearly a week after Megan revealed that she is currently self-funding her career, without the backing of a label.

Megan‘s last release with 1501 was Traumazine, which came out in August 2022.