Sam Heughan Makes Cocktails with Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show' - Watch!

Sam Heughan is making an appearance on The Tonight Show!

The 43-year-old Outlander star chatted with Jimmy Fallon and made some drinks during his time on the show on Wednesday (October 18) night.

Sam spoke about his book “Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other,” which he co-wrote with Graham McTavish, and made a cocktail for Jimmy with his award-winning gin.

During his conversation with Jimmy, Sam also talked about the jobs he had when he first started acting and going commando while wearing a kilt on a glacier in New Zealand.

Earlier this month, Sam was spotted wearing a kilt while doing press for his whisky brand in New York City!

Watch the full clip below and browse through the gallery for more photos of Sam Heughan on The Tonight Show…

