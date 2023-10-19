Top Stories
Sabrina Carpenter Drops Cover of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Ahead of Upcoming Eras Tour Shows

Sabrina Carpenter Drops Cover of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Ahead of Upcoming Eras Tour Shows

Thu, 19 October 2023 at 2:47 pm

Sam Heughan Makes Cocktails with Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show' - Watch!

Sam Heughan Makes Cocktails with Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show' - Watch!

Sam Heughan is making an appearance on The Tonight Show!

The 43-year-old Outlander star chatted with Jimmy Fallon and made some drinks during his time on the show on Wednesday (October 18) night.

Keep reading to find out more…

Sam spoke about his book “Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other,” which he co-wrote with Graham McTavish, and made a cocktail for Jimmy with his award-winning gin.

During his conversation with Jimmy, Sam also talked about the jobs he had when he first started acting and going commando while wearing a kilt on a glacier in New Zealand.

Earlier this month, Sam was spotted wearing a kilt while doing press for his whisky brand in New York City!

Watch the full clip below and browse through the gallery for more photos of Sam Heughan on The Tonight Show…

Disclosure: Each product has been independently hand curated by our editorial team. Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.
Just Jared on Facebook
sam heughan tonight show cocktails 01
sam heughan tonight show cocktails 02

Photos: Todd Owyoung/NBC
Posted to: Jimmy Fallon, Sam Heughan, The Tonight Show

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images