Sam Heughan Spotted Doing Press in NYC Amid Casting News for Upcoming Starz Series

Sam Heughan is rocking a kilt for his latest appearance!

The 43-year-old Outlander actor was spotted out and about while doing press for his whisky brand Sassenach on Thursday (October 5) in New York City.

That same day, we learned some casting news for Sam‘s upcoming Starz series The Couple Next Door, which will air first on Channel 4 in the UK.

The thriller series will follow “Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Pete (Alfred Enoch), who move into an upscale neighborhood and find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety. They find friendship in the shape of the couple next door, alpha traffic cop Danny (Heughan) and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka (Jessica De Gouw), but after Danny and Evie share a passionate night together, there is trouble ahead.”

Joining the series are Hugh Dennis and Kate Robbins, who will play nosy neighbors, according to Deadline.