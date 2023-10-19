Top Stories
Sabrina Carpenter Drops Cover of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Ahead of Upcoming Eras Tour Shows

Thu, 19 October 2023 at 2:29 pm

Glen Powell Dating History - Full List of Rumored & Confirmed Ex-Girlfriends Revealed

Glen Powell is one of Hollywood’s top stars!

From his turn in the record-breaking Top Gun: Maverick to his highly anticipated forthcoming movie Anyone But You, Glen‘s been making headlines with his roles – and his rumored romances.

Ahead of the release of the forthcoming Will Gluck-directed film, we’re taking a look back at everyone Glen has been romantically linked to, past and present.

Click through to see who Glen Powell has dated over the years…

