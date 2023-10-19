Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, & More Star in 'Saltburn' Trailer - Watch Now!

The official trailer for Saltburn is out now!

After an initial teaser was released in August, MGM unveiled the two-and-a-half-minute-long official trailer for the film on Thursday (October 19).

Starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi, Saltburn is a comedy-thriller that has already garnered critical praise from its premiere screenings at film festivals earlier this year.

Its official synopsis reads: Academy Award winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) brings us a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire. Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick (Keoghan) finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Elordi), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten.”

The movie’s cast also includes Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan.

Saltburn releases in theaters on November 17.

Watch the full trailer for Saltburn below!