Joshua Jackson Attends Janelle Monae Concert With Lupita Nyong'o Following Split

Joshua Jackson is having a night on the town!

The 45-year-old Dawson’s Creek actor attended Janelle Monae‘s concert at the YouTube Theater on Wednesday night (October 18) in Inglewood, Calif.

Joshua was spotted out with Lupita Nyong’o and a group of friends at the show.

The outing follows the news that wife Jodie Turner-Smith filed for a divorce earlier in October.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ that Joshua and Lupita arrived together, but were among a group of about nine or ten people. They’ve been friendly for years, and there’s nothing romantic about the outing. (You can check out photos at the outlet.)

