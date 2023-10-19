'Gen V' Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon's Prime Video!

Great news from Amazon’s Prime Video today: Gen V has been renewed for a second season, Deadline reports!

If you don’t know, the series is set in the same universe as another Prime Video series The Boys. Gen V takes place in a college setting.

The show is not even done with season 1 as episode five is set to release on Friday. The finale is set to air on November 3.

Starring in the hit series are Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.

