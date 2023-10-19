'Les Misérables' Star Samantha Barks Welcomes First Child with Husband Alex Michael Stoll!

Samantha Barks is a mom!

Back in August, the 33-year-old Broadway singer and actress, who also notably starred in the 2012 film adaptation of the musical Les Misérables and the West End production of Frozen the Musical, announced that she was expecting her first child with her husband Alex Michael Stoll.

Keep reading to find out more…

Samantha took to Instagram on Thursday (October 19) to announce the news of her child’s birth.

She shared a black-and-white photo of her holding her newborn baby’s hand with the caption: “Welcome Rafael Richard Barks-Stoll, born on 16th October. My heart could burst with happiness 🥰💙”

We share our congratulations and warm wishes to Samantha Barks and Alex Michael Stoll in light of this wonderful news!

Find out which other stars have welcomed babies in 2023!