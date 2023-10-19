Is Taylor Swift in 'Deadpool 3'? Dazzler Rumors Heat Up as Director Shawn Levy Faces Lots of Questions!

There are a lot of rumors that Taylor Swift is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (aka the MCU) as Dazzler, a pop sensation superhero often linked with the X-Men series.

These rumors really heated up when Shawn Levy, the Deadpool 3 director, joined Taylor, as well as Deadpool 3 stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, in one of the NFL suites together to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play. Fans were curious if Taylor and Shawn knew each other, and the link that she could be in Deadpool 3 bloomed from there.

Now, Shawn has been asked about the rumors!

Shawn shared on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show when asked, “You really just went there….It pains me to be coy with you…I love the proliferation of casting rumors on the internet because I never have to say what’s real and what’s fantasy, so I’m just gonna go with the very cliche no comment on all things casting in Deadpool 3.”

There are some fans that believe that the Deadpool movie might include celebrity cameos in the same way that previous movies featured celebrities in fun moments. So perhaps, Taylor is playing herself!? We’ll have to wait and see if these rumors are true!

Ryan also reacted to a theory about Taylor being in the movie.