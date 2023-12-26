Mark Wahlberg Goes Shirtless for Holiday Vacation in Barbados

Mark Wahlberg enjoys some beach time while taking his annual holiday vacation in the Caribbean.

The 52-year-old actor went shirtless for a swim on Tuesday (December 26) in Bridgetown, Barbados during his getaway. Be sure to see all of the photos in the gallery of this post.

If you don’t know, Mark and his family often spend time away in the Caribbean during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. We have photos from his 2022-2023 vacation here!

Just a few weeks ago, Mark brought his son to a red carpet appearance.

