Tue, 26 December 2023 at 12:53 pm

Mark Wahlberg Goes Shirtless for Holiday Vacation in Barbados

Mark Wahlberg enjoys some beach time while taking his annual holiday vacation in the Caribbean.

The 52-year-old actor went shirtless for a swim on Tuesday (December 26) in Bridgetown, Barbados during his getaway. Be sure to see all of the photos in the gallery of this post.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mark Wahlberg

If you don’t know, Mark and his family often spend time away in the Caribbean during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. We have photos from his 2022-2023 vacation here!

Just a few weeks ago, Mark brought his son to a red carpet appearance. Be sure to see those photos in case you missed it!

Browse through the gallery to see photos of Mark Wahlberg going shirtless on the beach in Barbados…
mark wahlberg shirtless barbados christmas vacation 01
mark wahlberg shirtless barbados christmas vacation 02
mark wahlberg shirtless barbados christmas vacation 03
mark wahlberg shirtless barbados christmas vacation 04
mark wahlberg shirtless barbados christmas vacation 05
mark wahlberg shirtless barbados christmas vacation 06
mark wahlberg shirtless barbados christmas vacation 07
mark wahlberg shirtless barbados christmas vacation 08
mark wahlberg shirtless barbados christmas vacation 09
mark wahlberg shirtless barbados christmas vacation 10
mark wahlberg shirtless barbados christmas vacation 11
mark wahlberg shirtless barbados christmas vacation 12
mark wahlberg shirtless barbados christmas vacation 13
mark wahlberg shirtless barbados christmas vacation 14
mark wahlberg shirtless barbados christmas vacation 15
mark wahlberg shirtless barbados christmas vacation 16
mark wahlberg shirtless barbados christmas vacation 17
mark wahlberg shirtless barbados christmas vacation 18
mark wahlberg shirtless barbados christmas vacation 19
mark wahlberg shirtless barbados christmas vacation 20
mark wahlberg shirtless barbados christmas vacation 21
mark wahlberg shirtless barbados christmas vacation 22
mark wahlberg shirtless barbados christmas vacation 23
mark wahlberg shirtless barbados christmas vacation 24
mark wahlberg shirtless barbados christmas vacation 25
mark wahlberg shirtless barbados christmas vacation 26
mark wahlberg shirtless barbados christmas vacation 27
mark wahlberg shirtless barbados christmas vacation 28
mark wahlberg shirtless barbados christmas vacation 29

Photos: Backgrid
