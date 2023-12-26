'Joker 2' Director Shares New Photos of Lady Gaga & Joaquin Phoenix In Character Ahead of 2024 Premiere

Joker: Folie à Deux is coming!

Director Todd Phillips released two new images from his upcoming sequel over the Christmas weekend, including a look at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn and Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as the Joker.

Keep reading to find out more…

The first image shows Joaquin trapped in a jail cell, presumably at Arkham Asylum. The second features Gaga staring at Joaquin in his full Joker outfit, seemingly portraying Dr. Harleen Quinzel in the scene rather than Harley Quinn.

“Wishing everyone a happy holiday and a beautiful new year,” the director captioned his Instagram, adding, “Oct. 2024.”

The DC Comics movie is currently scheduled to premiere on October 4, 2024.

Find out what the five most anticipated movie performances of 2024 are!

Check out the director’s post…