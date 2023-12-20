Top Stories
Kristin Cavallari Cut Her Dad Out of Her Life, Reveals What Led to That Decision

Kristin Cavallari Cut Her Dad Out of Her Life, Reveals What Led to That Decision

Wed, 20 December 2023 at 12:16 pm

5 Most Anticipated Movie Performances of 2024 Revealed

Continue Here »

5 Most Anticipated Movie Performances of 2024 Revealed

A list of the 5 most anticipated performances in films being released in 2024 have been revealed!

As the year comes to a close, Fandango ran a survey of 8,000 ticket-buyers to see which performances fans are most looking forward to as the new year inches closer.

Keep reading to find out…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Beetlejuice, Garfield, Gladiator, Jenna Ortega, Joker, Movies, Pedro Pascal, Wicked