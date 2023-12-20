Rachel Bilson Addresses Whoopi Goldberg Feud, Reveals Why She Was Upset

Rachel Bilson is addressing her beef with Whoopi Goldberg.

The 42-year-old The O.C. star opened up about her issues with the 68-year-old The View co-host’s comments on Bill Maher‘s Club Random podcast.

“I normally don’t respond when I get called out for things,” she began.

“But then again it’s like, ‘Alright, well, if you’re talking about my podcast and I said something, let me respond. Because it’s just going to bring more people to maybe hear the conversation in the first place.’”

After Bill joked that Rachel “should be sending them a fruit basket” for the extra publicity, she said: “I should be sending Whoopi a f–king Christmas present is what I should be doing!”

Back in October, Rachel said that she feels “judgmental” toward men who have only been with a few sexual partners on her Broad Ideas podcast, “If it’s really low, at this day and age, you’d be like, ‘It’s a little weird.’”

She says she has since “backtracked” on her comments, considering a man could be married or a late bloomer.

Still, Whoopi disagreed on The View at the time.

“I’m sorry, I think it’s very odd that you’re concerned that he’s had sexual partners—any sexual partners. Why is it your business? Listen, men, traditionally, were taught to have many sexual partners. Now that has been shifting, and young women have been bitching about, you know, ‘Why are you telling me what I should be [doing?],’” she continued. “Now, it’s happening, and you’re mad. I don’t understand.”

“We make it a very safe, open place to discuss anything, and we were just talking,” Rachel then said at the time in an interview in response. “I have the power to edit our podcast, and I chose to keep the conversation as a whole in, because a lot of the time in life, you say something, and maybe you have a minute and you reflect on it.”

