Michelle Monaghan Recalls Making Out With Tom Cruise While on Her Honeymoon, Reveals Husband Peter White's Reaction

Michelle Monaghan is reflecting on her unconventional honeymoon.

The 47-year-old Made of Honor star married her husband Peter White in 2005, but spent her honeymoon locking lips with Tom Cruise!

Michelle told the hilarious story about how she had to film an intimate scene with the 61-year-old actor for Mission Impossible: III right after her wedding.

To accommodate the production schedule, she was forced to scrap her honeymoon plans and head to the movie set immediately after getting married.

“I remember going to work, and Tom and I had kind of an intimate scene, and of course that was the first scene,” she recalled to Collider.

While she was incredibly nervous about shooting the scene, her husband was totally supportive!

“[He] was like, ‘Don’t worry, you’re gonna follow his lead. You’re gonna have a great time. It’s going to be wonderful,’” she recalled.

When she returned to her hotel room, her husband was waiting to hear all about it.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, it was amazing. He was so nice. It was great. And [my husband] goes, ‘How cool is it that you were making out with Tom Cruise on our honeymoon?’ Because we’re just such fans,” she continued with a laugh.

She added that she thought her husband’s reaction to the situation was “sweet” and a “testament to the man that I married, who has just been totally supportive and is excited and jazzed for the opportunities.”

When asked if he was jealous, Michelle said: “No, he was just so proud.”

“I worked hard to get that role, and it was just one of those things. We just got married and really discovered our careers in New York together, and so that was really special.”

