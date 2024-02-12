Usher Is Married to Jennifer Goicoechea: They Wed During Super Bowl 2024 Weekend!

Usher and his longtime love Jennifer Goicoechea are married!

The 45-year-old entertainer was in Las Vegas for the 2024 Super Bowl as the show’s halftime performer, and he obtained a marriage license while in town.

The pair reportedly tied-the-knot over the weekend, sources are telling People.

Earlier in the week, he spoke with the site about Jennifer, 40, saying, “Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are.”

He added, “We’ve obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children. It wouldn’t be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I’m saying?”

Jennifer and Usher have two kids together: a daughter, Sovereign, in 2020, and son, Sire, in 2021. He has two sons, Usher V and Naviyd Ely, from his relationship with his ex wife Tameka Foster.