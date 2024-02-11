Top Stories
Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite &amp; Identifying All of Her Friends

Who's Sitting with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024: Inside Her Suite & Identifying All of Her Friends

'Wicked' Movie Trailer: Watch First Look at Broadway Adaptation Starring Ariana Grande &amp; Cynthia Erivo

'Wicked' Movie Trailer: Watch First Look at Broadway Adaptation Starring Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo

When Did Travis Kelce &amp; Taylor Swift Start Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed!

When Did Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Start Dating? Relationship Timeline Revealed!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Pictured Together in Vegas, Seemingly Confirming Romance Rumors!

Sun, 11 February 2024 at 8:55 pm

Usher Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show Video: Setlist Revealed, See Every Special Guest!

Usher Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show Video: Setlist Revealed, See Every Special Guest!

Usher headlined the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show and we have everything you need to know about that energetic set, including the setlist and special guests.

The 45-year-old entertainer performed so many of his hit songs throughout the 13-minute show during the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Head inside to check out the videos and all the details you need to know…

Usher was joined on stage by special guests Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon, Ludacris, and will.i.am.

At one point during the show, Usher ripped off his shirt and went shirtless!

Check out the set list below.

1. Caught Up
2. U Don’t Have To Call
3. Love In This Club
4. If I Ain’t Got You – Alicia Keys
5. My Boo – with Alicia Keys
6. Confessions Part II
7. Nice & Slow
8. Burn
9. U Got It Bad – with H.E.R.
10. OMG – with will.i.am
11. Turn Down for What – Lil Jon
12. Yeah! – with Ludacris

Watch videos below!
Just Jared on Facebook
usher super bowl halftime show 01
usher super bowl halftime show 02
usher super bowl halftime show 03
usher super bowl halftime show 04
usher super bowl halftime show 05
usher super bowl halftime show 06
usher super bowl halftime show 07
usher super bowl halftime show 08
usher super bowl halftime show 09
usher super bowl halftime show 10
usher super bowl halftime show 11
usher super bowl halftime show 12
usher super bowl halftime show 13
usher super bowl halftime show 14
usher super bowl halftime show 15
usher super bowl halftime show 16
usher super bowl halftime show 17
usher super bowl halftime show 18
usher super bowl halftime show 19
usher super bowl halftime show 20
usher super bowl halftime show 21
usher super bowl halftime show 22
usher super bowl halftime show 23
usher super bowl halftime show 24
usher super bowl halftime show 25
usher super bowl halftime show 26
usher super bowl halftime show 27
usher super bowl halftime show 28
usher super bowl halftime show 29
usher super bowl halftime show 30
usher super bowl halftime show 31
usher super bowl halftime show 32
usher super bowl halftime show 33
usher super bowl halftime show 34
usher super bowl halftime show 35
usher super bowl halftime show 36
usher super bowl halftime show 37
usher super bowl halftime show 38
usher super bowl halftime show 39
usher super bowl halftime show 40
usher super bowl halftime show 41
usher super bowl halftime show 42
usher super bowl halftime show 43
usher super bowl halftime show 44
usher super bowl halftime show 45
usher super bowl halftime show 46
usher super bowl halftime show 47
usher super bowl halftime show 48
usher super bowl halftime show 49
usher super bowl halftime show 50
usher super bowl halftime show 51
usher super bowl halftime show 52
usher super bowl halftime show 53
usher super bowl halftime show 54
usher super bowl halftime show 55
usher super bowl halftime show 56
usher super bowl halftime show 57
usher super bowl halftime show 58

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Super Bowl, Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Super Bowl, Usher, will i am