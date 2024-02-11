Usher Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show Video: Setlist Revealed, See Every Special Guest!

Usher headlined the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show and we have everything you need to know about that energetic set, including the setlist and special guests.

The 45-year-old entertainer performed so many of his hit songs throughout the 13-minute show during the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Usher was joined on stage by special guests Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon, Ludacris, and will.i.am.

At one point during the show, Usher ripped off his shirt and went shirtless!

Check out the set list below.

1. Caught Up

2. U Don’t Have To Call

3. Love In This Club

4. If I Ain’t Got You – Alicia Keys

5. My Boo – with Alicia Keys

6. Confessions Part II

7. Nice & Slow

8. Burn

9. U Got It Bad – with H.E.R.

10. OMG – with will.i.am

11. Turn Down for What – Lil Jon

12. Yeah! – with Ludacris

Watch videos below!