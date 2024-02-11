Hyundai Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Vikings Go For a Drive!

A family of Vikings is heading out for a drive in Hyundai’s new 2024 Super Bowl commercial!

In the minute-long ad, a crew of Nordic folk and their furry friend go for a spin in one of the car manufacturer’s vehicles.

They drive though mountains, forests, and lakes in their 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV. At one point they set up a campfire and howl at the moon!

Catching a fish is also part of the group’s wild adventure.

The end of the commercial reveals that the Viking family was actually a regular American family! It seems like driving the car helped them unleash their inner Viking spirit.

See Hyundai’s full 2024 Super Bowl commercial here…