Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Split After More Than a Year of Dating

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have called it quits.

Following speculation from fans, a source close to the 49-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star and the 33-year-old son of Michael Jordan confirmed to People that they have broken up after more than a year of dating.

Keep reading to find out more…The former couple first sparked breakup rumors when fans noticed that they no longer follow each other on Instagram and they both removed all photos of each other from their accounts.

Larsa also appeared to allude to their split in a few Instagram Stories, including a poll where she asked followers, “Should your friends unfollow your ex”

It was first rumored in December 2022 that Larsa and Marcus were dating and they officially confirmed their relationship in late January 2023.

Marcus‘ dad Michael previously admitted that he does not approve of their relationship.

They were also the first couple to compete on The Traitors together. The Peacock series’ reunion is reportedly set to film in a few weeks.