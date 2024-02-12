Larsa Pippen Sparks Breakup Rumors with Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan just competed on The Traitors together, but there seems to be trouble in paradise IRL.

The 49-yaer-old Real Housewives of Miami star and the 33-year-old basketball player and son of Michael Jordan are sparking breakup speculation after fans took note of some recent Instagram activity.

Both Larsa and Marcus no longer follow each other on the social media site, and it appears they have removed all photos of each other from their pages.

In addition, Larsa also posted a couple of things on her Instagram story on Sunday (February 11) that seemingly allude to a breakup.

She shared this video from a page called “The Breakup Bounce,” which features Morgan Freeman, with the caption, “Straight Talk From Your Inner Voice Always listen to your inner voice. It knows what’s right and who’s real. In the noisy world, those who hear it find their way.”

She also posted a poll asking followers, “Should your friends unfollow your ex”

Just a few days before, Larsa posted her outfit from the Real Housewives of Miami reunion, and the second slide of the post features her with Andy Cohen and Marcus.

Neither Larsa or Marcus have spoken out about the status of their relationship.

The potentially broken up couple were rumored to be seeing each other in December 2022 and went Instagram official in late January 2023.

They were also the first couple to compete on The Traitors together. The Peacock series’ reunion is reportedly set to film in a few weeks.