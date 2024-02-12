Usher & Longtime Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Obtain Marriage License Before Super Bowl (Report)

Did Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea just get married?!

The 45-year-old entertainer had a big week leading up to being the 2024 Super Bowl halftime performer, and he reportedly got a marriage license in Nevada just a few days before the big game.

Keep reading to find out more…

People reports that Usher and Jenn obtained a license to marry in Clark County, Nev., where Las Vegas is located, on Thursday, February 8th.

While they did get the license, they have yet to file a marriage certificate, so it looks like they could have been waiting until after the Super Bowl.

If you didn’t know, Usher and Jenn have reportedly known each other since 2016, but didn’t confirm a relationship until much later. They do have two children together – Sovereign Bo, 3, and Sire Castrello, 2.

Learn more about their relationship timeline here!

Stay tuned to find out if and when Usher and Jenn tie the knot…