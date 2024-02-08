Who Is Usher Dating? Does He Have Kids? Meet His Girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea!

Usher is about to light up the stage!

The 45-year-old entertainer is set to sing some of his biggest hits at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday (February 11), and we can’t wait to watch him dominate the stage as always.

Of course, with so much attention surrounding the singer, many viewers will be curious to know about Usher’s personal life, and whether he’s dating anyone. The answer is yes: he’s got a girlfriend!

Keep reading to find out more…

Usher is currently dating Jenn Goicoechea, and has been for quite some time now.

Jenn Goicoechea is also in the music industry! She’s currently the Senior Vice President of A&R at Epic Records. She also worked as the director of the Rhythm & Soul (Urban) Department at ASCAP previously.

The pair have reportedly known each other since 2016, but the dating rumors didn’t start until October 2019, when photographer Jennifer Johnson shared a picture of the two kissing backstage at a concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

The two later confirmed their relationship, and in September of 2020, the pair welcomed their daughter, Sovereign Bo. (She just made a cameo in her dad’s new music video!)

Their second child, Sire Castrello, was born in September of 2021.

Previously, Usher was married to longtime manager and girlfriend Grace Miguel. They wed in September of 2015, but separated in 2018. He was previously married to Tameka Foster until 2009, with whom he has two sons: Usher Raymond V and Naviyd. He also had a high-profile romance with TLC‘s Chilli from 2001 to 2004.

