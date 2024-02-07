9 Possible Special Guests for Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show 2024!

Usher is about to bring the party!

The 45-year-old music superstar is set to light up the stage for the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The music titan has kept us entertained for decades with major bops like “OMG,” “Yeah!” “My Boo,” “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love,” “U Got It Bad” and more, and we already know there are a ton of guest performers who could pop up during his set, thanks to his many features and collaborations.

