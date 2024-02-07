Wilhelm Struggles With the Crown & Love In 'Young Royals' Season 3 Trailer - Watch Now!

Netflix just released the new trailer for the upcoming third season of Young Royals!

The Swedish series returns for it’s final season in just over a month, and we are getting more of a look at what’s to come.

In season three, Wilhelm’s speech has consequences not only in the court but also throughout the school, as Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school’s history. The prince and Simon are determined to be together, but what are they willing to sacrifice when realizing that their freedom and love might be at odds with the Royal ideals, traditions, and responsibilities?

Young Royals‘ third and final season will premiere March 11th, and the series finale will debut on March 18th.

