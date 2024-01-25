'Young Royals' Season 3 Cast - 14 Actors Confirmed to Return For Netflix Series' Final Season

Young Royals is returning for a third and final season on Netflix!

The Swedish series was renewed in December 2022, when it was announced that the show’s next season would be it’s last.

Here’s a synopsis: Wilhelm’s speech has consequences not only in the court but also throughout the school, as Hillerska confronts the worst crisis in the school’s history. The prince and Simon are determined to be together, but what are they willing to sacrifice when realizing that their freedom and love might be at odds with the Royal ideals, traditions, and responsibilities?

The new season is set to debut on March 11th, with the series finale dropping on March 18th.

Ahead of the show’s upcoming season, we’re taking a look at all of the cast that has been confirmed to be back for season three.

