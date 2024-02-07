Wed, 07 February 2024 at 5:34 pm
'Law & Order' Season 23 - 4 Cast Members Return, 2 Leaving, 2 New Stars Join the Cast!
Law & Order is back in action.
The long-running NBC series originally ended back in 2010 after 20 seasons, but the network decided to reboot the show years later.
Season 23 premiered on Thursday ,January 18 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and there have already been some major casting changes.
Click through to see who returned and who is leaving for Law & Order Season 23…
