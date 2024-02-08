Muhammad Ali 'Fight Night' Series - 12 Stars Join the Cast of the Upcoming Peacock TV Show!

There’s a huge series coming to Peacock, and it centers around a Muhammad Ali story!

The limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist has added several actors to its cast, featuring some high-profile names from the modeling and music worlds, as well as big actors.

Production on the series is set to begin this month. It was created and written by Shaye Ogbonna who will co-showrun and executive produce the project alongside Jason Horwitch.

Via Deadline: “The series, based on the eponymous iHeartPodcast, will tell the story of how on the night of Ali’s defeat of Jerry Quarry, which came after he was banned from boxing for refusing to enter the military draft, hundreds of guests at an after-party were robbed at gunpoint, becoming one of the largest armed robberies the country has ever seen. Fight Night, set in Atlanta, will focus on the cop and the hustler, at the center of it all.”

