Dakota Johnson Dares to Bare in Very Sheer Outfit, Hints at Drama on Set of 'The Office'

Dakota Johnson is showing out and spilling the tea about her time on The Office.

The 34-year-old Madame Web actress stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday night (February 7) to promote her new movie. We got photos of her on the way into the venue wearing a black leather jacket, which she then took off to reveal a totally sheer lace dress underneath.

She paired the revealing, floor-length gown with a pair of thigh-high heels and a black bodysuit!

While on the popular late-night show, she reminisced about her cameo on the finale of The Office. However, it sounds like there was some drama brewing behind the scenes.

Read more about Dakota Johnson’s memories of The Office…

Although she told Seth Meyers that she was a huge fan of The Office, Dakota joked that appearing on the show was “the worst time of my life.”

Why? “They were like, ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’ And I was like, ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for like half a day,” she recollected. “I was there for two weeks. And I’m barely in the f-cking show.”

Dakota added that appearing in the finale was an odd time to make a cameo as the cast was in an emotional state of mind. By the sounds of it, there was also some drama.

“There were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years. Some people didn’t speak to each other,” she said. “And I’m coming in like ‘So excited to be here!’ No one wanted to talk to me. No one gave a f-ck”

In the end, she joked that all she got out of the experience were some shots of her sending out faxes in the background.

If you missed it, Dakota recently explained why she thought it was “f-cking bleak” in Hollywood.

Madame Web hits theaters on February 16. Press play on the trailer.

