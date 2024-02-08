Top Stories
14 TV Show Renewals Confirmed in 2024 (So Far)

Another 'Bridgerton' Star Is Confirmed to Exit Ahead of Season 3

Barry Keoghan Takes Off His Shirt on 'Hot Ones'

'Friends' Director Reveals the Guest Star Who Was 'Not Particularly Funny' &amp; Why They Could Not Be Recast

Thu, 08 February 2024 at 2:59 pm

'Reacher' Season 3 Cast: 2 Stars Confirmed to Return, 2 Actors Join as Series Regulars

There’s new casting information about Reacher season 3!

Two new stars have joined the cast, alongside 2 returning actors.

Amazon’s Prime Video confirmed last month that season three will be based off of the seventh book in the Lee Child Reacher series, “Persuader,” which takes place in Maine.

Here’s a brief synopsis of the seventh book in the series: Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past.

Keep reading for more information…

