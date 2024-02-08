Zac Efron Lines Up Next Starring Role(s) in a New Page-to-Screen Adaptation

According to new reports, Zac Efron will play not one but two roles in an exciting new project.

Fresh off the success of his new wrestling movie The Iron Claw, the 36-year-old actor has been tied to the new movie Famous, which is based on a novel of the same name by Blake Crouch.

Read more about Zac Efron’s next big role…

Deadline reported that Zac would bring Lance Dunkquist and James Jansen to life in the movie. The former is a fame-obsessed aspiring actor who is headed to Hollywood.

Meanwhile, James is the already famous actor who closely resembles Lance.

The movie will be directed by Jody Hill, and it will be shopped around to potential international buyers in the near future.

We’ll keep you up to date on any developments and additional casting news!

Zac already has several other projects set to premiere in 2024. He will share the screen with John Cena in Ricky Stanicky, which premieres on Prime Video on March 7.

He will also appear in the new Netflix rom-com A Family Affair alongside Nicole Kidman and Joey King. We got a first look at the project last year.

Check out the Ricky Stanicky trailer below…