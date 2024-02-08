Kaya Scodelario & Benjamin Walker Split, Rep Confirms in Statement

Kaya Scodelario and Benjamin Walker have separated.

The 31-year-old actress and 41-year-old actor met on the set of The King’s Daughter in 2014. They married in 2015 and have two children.

A rep told Us Weekly they split last year, adding, “Some time ago, Kaya and Ben made the joint decision to end their marriage but continue to coparent lovingly whilst remaining the best of friends. They ask that their privacy as well as that of their children remain respected as they continue to move forward as a family.”

Kaya is best known for her work in the UK series Skins and her role as Teresa in the Maze Runner franchise. Benjamin recently appeared in Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.