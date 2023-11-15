'Madame Web' Trailer Gives First Look at Dakota Johnson & Sydney Sweeney's Spider-Man Universe

We have our first official look at Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson as the title character in the Marvel comic universe, alongside Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter (aka Spider-Woman).

Here’s the synopsis of the movie: In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures…if they can all survive a deadly present.

Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, Celeste O’Connor, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps and Zosia Mamet also star.

The film is set to debut in theaters on February 16, 2024. See some of the set photos right here!

