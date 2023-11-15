Will Smith's Rep Issues Statement Denying He Had Sex with Actor Duane Martin

Will Smith‘s rep is shutting down an unsubstantiated claim that was made about his personal life.

If you didn’t see, a video went viral of a man named Brother Bilaal, who claims he was a former personal assistant to Will, in an interview with Tasha K. Brother Bilaal alleged he walked in on Will and actor Duane Martin, who appeared in an episode of Fresh Prince, having sexual relations. You can see an image of Will and Duane from 2003 to the left.

In the interview, Brother Bilaal claimed, “I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will. There was a couch and Will was bent over the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there.”

About this allegation, Will‘s rep told TMZ, “This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false.” Another source told TMZ is considering legal action.

This allegation comes just a few weeks after Jada Pinkett Smith‘s major revelations about her relationship with Will.