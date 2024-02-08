Dakota Johnson Says Nepo Baby Debate is 'Incredibly Annoying & Boring'

Dakota Johnson is weighing in on the nepo baby debate.

The 34-year-old actress – who is the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson – recently explained why she’s tired of the whole conversation surrounding children of celebrities getting into the entertainment industry.

Keep reading to find out more…“Like, if you’re a journalist, write about something else,” Dakota said on the Today show on Wednesday (Feb. 7), calling the nepo baby debate “incredibly annoying and boring.”

While hosting Saturday Night Live poked fun at her own nepo baby status in a sketch with the show’s “Please Don’t Destroy” group, which includes comedians John Higgins and Martin Herlihy – the sons of SNL producer Steve Higgins and former head writer Tim Herlihy.

In the sketch, Dakota, John, and Martin made struck a “nepo truce” with matching rings while they were in the middle of roasting each other.

“That’s just like, lame. So the opportunity to make fun of it, I jumped at,” Dakota said on the sketch on Today.

Dakota also talked about how her dad Don, 74, cut her off financially when she decided to pursue acting instead of going to college after she graduated high school.

“He said, ‘If you go to college, you’ll still get an allowance,’” Dakota recalled. “And I was like, ‘Well, I’m going to be an actress.’ So he was like, ‘Alright, well you’re on your own.’”

As for how she got by before making a name for herself in Hollywood, Dakota said, “I did some little modeling jobs that helped me pay my rent. And then I started auditioning and got some jobs…I definitely had moments where I couldn’t afford groceries and had to ask my mom to help me. She was the nice one.”

In another recent interview, Dakota talked about THAT viral Ellen DeGeneres moment.

Dakota Johnson speaks to @hodakotb about ‘Madame Web,’ how she feels about the trajectory of her career, how her dad Don Johnson cut her off financially, her thoughts on the ‘nepo baby’ label and more. And you’re always invited to join us all day, Dakota! pic.twitter.com/yd5grJOdDS — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 7, 2024

Also pictured inside: Dakota Johnson leaving her hotel to do press for Madame Web on Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 7) in New York City.