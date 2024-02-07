Wed, 07 February 2024 at 12:36 pm
Dakota Johnson Addresses '14 Hours of Sleep' Quote, Viral 'Ellen' Birthday Moment & Why It's 'F-cking Bleak' in Hollywood
Dakota Johnson is clearing things up.
The 34-year-old Madame Web actress sat down in a conversation with Maria Meltzer for a cover story for L’Officiel USA, out now.
During the conversation, she addressed the difficulty of turning her movie projects into a reality, Roe v. Wade, her infamously awkward sit-down on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and that viral quote about sleeping for 14 hours.
Click through to find out what Dakota Johnson had to say…
Photos: Quil Lemons for L'OFFICIEL Posted to: Dakota Johnson, Ellen DeGeneres, Slideshow