'Bridgerton' Season 3 Gets Netflix Premiere Dates, Cast Shakeup News Upsets Fans as 1 Major Star Departs

Google Reveals the Top 10 Most Searched Movies in 2023

Gen V's Marco Pigossi Goes Shirtless for Steamy Beach Scene with Ciara Bravo (Photos)

Every Highlight from Emma Stone's 'SmartLess' Podcast Interview, Including Her Spice Girls Meeting & Dyeing Her Hair

Tue, 12 December 2023 at 10:27 am

Dakota Johnson Says She Can Sleep for 14 Hours, Opens Up About Her Self-Care Routine

Dakota Johnson Says She Can Sleep for 14 Hours, Opens Up About Her Self-Care Routine

Dakota Johnson is opening up about routine, tradition and sexual health.

The 34-year-old Madame Web actress got candid in conversation with WSJ. Magazine, out now.

During the interview, she spoke about her famous family’s holiday traditions, her morning routine, her curation of an exhibition at the Museum of Sex in Miami, self-care and her most prized possession, among other things.

Click through to find out what Dakota Johnson had to say….

