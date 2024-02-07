How Long Is Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show? Usher's Will Be Longer Than Normal!

The Super Bowl halftime show is usually around 13 minutes in length, regardless of the artist.

We just learned that Usher‘s show will be longer than that.

The 45-year-old entertainer revealed that his show will be 15 minutes long.

Usher shared with EW, “I can’t explain why, but it’s a funny thing that I was able to do and craft. That was a huge strategic thing that happened between me and my agency.”

About his upcoming performance, he said, “I would hope that people would feel excited — whether they knew my music or they just got to meet me for the first time — and that I’m all passion, man. And that this 8-year-old, who now is a 45-year-old, feels just as free as the first time that I thought any of this could be possible.”

He also commented about last year’s show, saying, “Rihanna‘s was fire because of the choreography and the way they did something that felt like a concert. It actually was a great deal of inspiration [for] how I began to think of my show.”

