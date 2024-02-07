'The Traitors' Renewed for Season 3 at Peacock!

The Traitors has been renewed for a third season at Peacock!

The reality competition show is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Entertainment’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Season 2 is still ongoing, with 2 Traitors still active in the game and one just being discovered and sent home.

You can stream all past episodes from season 1, and catch up on season 2, on Peacock now.