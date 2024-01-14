'The Traitors' Season 2 Adds Season 1 Star to Cast, Announces Special Guest Star

Below Deck‘s Kate Chastain is returning to The Traitors on Peacock.

Fans of the show will remember Kate for her memorable behavior on the show’s first season. For most of the season, Kate requested to be removed by The Traitors. Instead of removing her, they continually kept her to make it seem like she herself was a Traitor. Tensions grew and Kate began resenting this, eventually going as far as throwing challenges.

Somewhere along the way, Kate eventually started playing the game again and actually made it to the final episode of the season before being ousted.

Keep reading to find out more…

In addition, Dr. Will Kirby from Big Brother will also be making an appearance on the show. He’s famous for winning the second season of the CBS reality show, and often makes guest appearances on BB.

Kate will be returning for the episode dropping on Peacock on January 25. New episodes debut every Thursday on the streamer. Meet the cast for season 2, and watch the new trailer below.