'The White Lotus' Couple Meghann Fahy & Leo Woodall Attend Events on Different Continents During Emmys Weekend

Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall are stepping out for events ahead of the 2024 Emmys!

The two lovers, who both starred in HBO’s The White Lotus, were out and about on different continents on Saturday (January 13).

Meghann was at MPTF’s 17th Annual Evening Before at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. The White Lotus co-star Theo James and his wife Ruth Kearney were also there.

Leo attended the Emporio Armani fashion show in Milan, Italy. Other stars present include Patrick Schwarzenegger and Corey Mylchreest.

The actors posed with Giorgio and Roberta Armani at the event.

FYI: Meghann is wearing Givenchy.

Browse through the gallery for photos of Meghann Fahy, Leo Woodall, and more stars…