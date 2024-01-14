Chelsea Handler Arrives as Host of Critics Choice Awards 2024!

Chelsea Handler, the host of the evening, has arrived at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 48-year-old comedian is hosting the show for the second year in a row.

Keep reading to find out more…

See the full list of presenters set to take the stage, and be sure to see which celebs are nominated this evening.

You can also see the live stream of all the celeb arrivals, if you didn’t already see!

The ceremony airs on The CW starting at 4pm PT/7pm ET and is airing live on both coasts. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!

FYI: Chelsea is wearing Alex Perry.

Browse through all the photos of Chelsea Handler on the red carpet…