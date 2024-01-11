Critics Choice Awards 2024 - Full Presenters List Revealed!
The 2024 Critics Choice Awards are nearly here!
Chelsea Handler will host this year’s ceremony, airing live on The CW on Sunday (January 14) from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.
The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.
During the ceremony, Margot Robbie will present the SeeHer Award to America Ferrera, while James Mangold will take the stage to honor Harrison Ford with the Career Achievement Award.
Find out who else is presenting…
2024 Critics Choice Awards Presenters
Abigail Spencer
Angela Bassett
Anthony Ramos
Ashley Madekwe
Awkwafina
Bella Ramsey
Brendan Fraser
Carla Gugino
Daniel Levy
David Duchovny
David Oyelowo
Donald Faison
Gael García Bernal
Giacomo Gianniotti
Jason Segel
Jenny Slate
Jessica Williams
John Krasinski
Jon Cryer
Kaley Cuoco
Ke Huy Quan
Mandy Moore
Meg Ryan
Natasha Lyonne
Nicholas Braun
Oprah Winfrey
Phil Dunster
Ramy Youssef
Sandra Oh
Vanessa Morgan