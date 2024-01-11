Critics Choice Awards 2024 - Full Presenters List Revealed!

The 2024 Critics Choice Awards are nearly here!

Chelsea Handler will host this year’s ceremony, airing live on The CW on Sunday (January 14) from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.

During the ceremony, Margot Robbie will present the SeeHer Award to America Ferrera, while James Mangold will take the stage to honor Harrison Ford with the Career Achievement Award.

Find out who else is presenting…



2024 Critics Choice Awards Presenters

Abigail Spencer

Angela Bassett

Anthony Ramos

Ashley Madekwe

Awkwafina

Bella Ramsey

Brendan Fraser

Carla Gugino

Daniel Levy

David Duchovny

David Oyelowo

Donald Faison

Gael García Bernal

Giacomo Gianniotti

Jason Segel

Jenny Slate

Jessica Williams

John Krasinski

Jon Cryer

Kaley Cuoco

Ke Huy Quan

Mandy Moore

Meg Ryan

Natasha Lyonne

Nicholas Braun

Oprah Winfrey

Phil Dunster

Ramy Youssef

Sandra Oh

Vanessa Morgan

