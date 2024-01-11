Alicia Vikander Joins Forces With Cate Blanchett in New Comedy 'Rumours'

Alicia Vikander has landed on her next role, and it’s a comedy starring Cate Blanchett!

The 35-year-old Firebrand actress will share the screen with the 54-year-old Tar star in Rumours.

The comedy focuses on the leaders of the world’s richest democracies, who wind up wandering the woods after joining forces for a G7 summit.

Deadline announced Alicia‘s casting. Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson and Galen Johnson are writing and directing the project.

Rumours also stars Roy Dupuis, Charles Dance, Denis Menochet, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rolando Ravello, Takehiro Hira and Zlatko Buric.

We will update you as we learn more about the project in the coming months!

