Top Stories
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Full Celeb Guest List &amp; All the Fashion!

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Full Celeb Guest List & All the Fashion!

Chris Evans &amp; Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Chris Evans & Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Stranger Things' Joe Keery Spotted Out With Keeley Hazell After Her Ex Jason Sudeikis Sparks Romance Rumors With Elsie Hewitt

Stranger Things' Joe Keery Spotted Out With Keeley Hazell After Her Ex Jason Sudeikis Sparks Romance Rumors With Elsie Hewitt

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Dolphins Game: See Who She Sat With During Frosting Playoff Game

Sun, 14 January 2024 at 5:25 pm

Dua Lipa Stuns in Vibrant Red at Critics Choice Awards 2024

Dua Lipa Stuns in Vibrant Red at Critics Choice Awards 2024

Dua Lipa is looking fabulous in red at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards!

The 28-year-old pop star hit the red carpet at the event on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Dua wore a long red sleeveless gown, which perfectly complemented her vibrant red hair!

If you weren’t aware, the star is nominated tonight for Best Original Song for her hit Barbie single “Dance the Night.”

She will also present the award for Best Actress – Television Series Drama alongside Elizabeth Banks.

FYI: Dua is wearing Prada for her dress, shoes, and bag. She is also wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Find out what’s been going on in Dua Lipa‘s love life as of late!

The Critics Choice Awards show is being hosted by Chelsea Handler this year, marking her second year in a row as host. The ceremony airs on The CW starting at 4pm PT/7pm ET and is airing live on both coasts. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!
Just Jared on Facebook
dua lipa carpet critics choice red01
dua lipa carpet critics choice red02
dua lipa carpet critics choice red03
dua lipa carpet critics choice red04
dua lipa carpet critics choice red05
dua lipa carpet critics choice red06
dua lipa carpet critics choice red07
dua lipa carpet critics choice red08

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, Dua Lipa