Dua Lipa Stuns in Vibrant Red at Critics Choice Awards 2024

Dua Lipa is looking fabulous in red at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards!

The 28-year-old pop star hit the red carpet at the event on Sunday (January 14) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Dua wore a long red sleeveless gown, which perfectly complemented her vibrant red hair!

If you weren’t aware, the star is nominated tonight for Best Original Song for her hit Barbie single “Dance the Night.”

She will also present the award for Best Actress – Television Series Drama alongside Elizabeth Banks.

FYI: Dua is wearing Prada for her dress, shoes, and bag. She is also wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

The Critics Choice Awards show is being hosted by Chelsea Handler this year, marking her second year in a row as host. The ceremony airs on The CW starting at 4pm PT/7pm ET and is airing live on both coasts. Make sure to check out the full list of nominations!