Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Spark Romance Rumors, Appear to Dance Together at Party

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are at the center of romance rumors after the pair was seemingly spotted sharing a dance at a party.

The 28-year-old “Dance the Night” pop star and 33-year-old Fantastic Beasts actor attended a party following the premiere of the latter’s new TV series Masters of the Air in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (January 10).

Footage emerged of the hitmaker that appeared to show her enjoying a private moment with a man. While the video was not clear, the man was dressed in a suit that seemingly matched what Callum wore on the red carpet.

Callum was even asked about the moment while exiting the party.

TMZ obtained the video of the moment that sparked the whispers. They also shared a video of Callum being asked about Dua later in the night.

He appeared to chuckle about the question but did not provide a solid answer.

For what it’s worth, Dua was previously dating Romain Gavras. The couple made their red carpet debut in July 2023, but there are reports that they split in December.

